Langer appointed head coach of IPL franchise

Justin Langer has been handed his first coaching role since leading Australia’s men’s team, appointed head coach of IPL outfit Lucknow Super Giants.

Langer was unveiled as the Super Giants new coach on Friday night, with the 52-year-old to take over from Andy Flower next season.

There, he will likely be reunited with Marcus Stoinis as one of the Super Girants marquee stars, with fellow Australian allrounder Daniel Sams also on their roster last season.

After departing as Australia coach in February 2022, Langer was considered a potential option to take over as England mentor.

England, though, have since found success with New Zealander Brendon McCullum.

Justin Langer chats with England coach Brendon McCullum prior to the recent Ashes Test at Lord’s // Getty

This now marks Langer's first top job in a professional set up since then, with the role to allow him to continue in TV commentary during the home summer.

"Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL," Langer said.

"We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward."

Lucknow have finished third in both of their first two seasons of the IPL.

Langer has previously led Perth Scorchers to three BBL titles, and presided over Australia's drought-breaking T20 World Cup success in 2021 in one of his last tournaments as coach.