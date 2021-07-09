Langer in high spirits despite 'hurtful' media reports

Justin Langer left Australia's recent pre-tour camp "feeling like Superman" after detailing plans for the future while responding to player feedback about his coaching style.

Langer, speaking on the eve of his side's Twenty20 series opener against the West Indies in St Lucia, described recent media reports of player unrest and his intensity as being hurtful and confusing.

The former Test opener also reiterated a desire to continue in the high-pressure job beyond mid-2022, when his current four-year contract is due to expire.

Langer's approach and future have been the topic of much speculation since a Test series loss to India, which also snapped Australia's 32-year undefeated run in Gabba Tests.

Leadership consultant Tim Ford canvassed players' views about Langer and other topics after the home summer.

Ford's review was passed onto Langer, whose first chance to discuss the review with his players came on a Gold Coast camp late last month that was attended by the current touring party plus Test skipper Tim Paine and other senior players.

"I left the camp feeling like Superman," Langer said on Friday.

"It was such a great few days for us up in the Gold Coast, it was brilliant. It was good to get everyone back together ... (I) hadn't seen them since the last day of the last Test.

"We addressed some of those issues.

"Everyone's absolutely flying at the moment. There's a great spirit over here and we've just appointed our two new senior assistant coaches, which I'm delighted about."

Cricket Australia has hired Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan, wanting to give Langer more support after batting coach Graeme Hick was let go last year as part of cost-cutting measures caused by the pandemic.

White-ball captain Aaron Finch revealed last week that greater delegation to assistant coaches was among the areas that Langer vowed to improve on amid the "confronting" process.

"We're not a great team yet and that's what we're all aspiring to. Like I'm aspiring to be a great coach," Langer said, recounting his words to players on the Gold Coast.

"I'm not a great coach yet, I'm aspiring to be a great coach.

"I'm working towards it and I hope all the players are doing the same thing.

"I was really honest about that and it was a really, really uplifting two days."

Langer conceded reading reports of player unrest had hit him hard.

"Some of the things I was reading was a bit confusing ... I was really hurt by some of it," he said.

"The feedback I've been given for three years has been overwhelmingly positive ... I've done a really good job.

"I certainly hadn't heard (complaints) from any of the players."

Langer added "if the board, the CEO and the high-performance manager believe I'm the right person" then he would seek a contract extension.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia)

First T20: July 10, 9.30am AEST (July 9, 7.30pm local)

Second T20: July 11, 9.30am AEST (July 10, 7.30pm local)

Third T20: July 13, 9.30am AEST (July 12, 7.30pm local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.