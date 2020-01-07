Very good, not yet great: Langer marks his team

Langer reflects on Test summer, previews Bangladesh tour

Justin Langer has rated his team's dominant Test summer eight out of 10, and cited the captaincy and keeping of Tim Paine as crucial along with the emergence of Marnus Labuschagne who he suggests might be among those in the mix when Paine's leadership replacement is considered.

On pure results, it was difficult to find fault with the men's team throughout their five-Test Domain series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

QUICK SINGLE Australia complete perfect summer with a series sweep

Their two meetings with Pakistan brought innings victories, while their average winning margin in three Tests against the Black Caps (ranked second in the world when they arrived in Australia) was almost 275 runs, with all five results secured inside four days.

But in sitting down with his coaching staff and playing group in Sydney this morning, Langer noted there remained some areas for further improvement despite the team rectifying the shortfalls that were identified in the wake of last year's drawn Ashes campaign in the UK.

"One was cementing our top three, and I think we've done that," Langer said about the changes in the batting line-up that saw Joe Burns and Labuschagne replace Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja.

"The second one was winning after winning – we had to get better at that.

"I think we did that right throughout the summer, so there were some really positive signs and long may it continue."

Lyon grabs five as Australia complete perfect summer

The "winning after winning" edict followed Australia's poor showing in the final Ashes Test at The Oval last September, having heartily celebrated retaining the urn at OId Trafford a week earlier.

However, there was no let-up in intensity across five Tests in just over six weeks this summer, even though the starting XI featured just one change – fast bowler James Pattinson replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood – throughout the Domain series.

That continuity of personnel had also been identified as a goal after last summer's Test series loss to India at home, and is likely to ensure there are minimal changes to Australia's touring party for their next Test assignment, a two-match tour to Bangladesh mid-year.

QUICK SINGLE Allrounders in focus, but selectors will keep the faith

"We had our review of the summer earlier this morning, and what's interesting and relevant is the continuity of the team as much as the balance of the team," Langer said today ahead of the ODI team's departure for India later this week.

"We've been able to keep the guys together. We've obviously got an excellent fast bowling attack, we've got the best off-spinner in the world (Nathan Lyon), we've got two of the best batsmen who have played for Australia (David Warner and Steve Smith) and … Tim Paine is the best wicketkeeper in the world.

"His wicketkeeping this summer has been unbelievable.

"The fielding yesterday, I think everyone who was watching (thought that) was absolutely incredible, the energy, and it's actually led by the captain because of his incredibly high standard in the field – his wicketkeeping is just brilliant.

"When you have all those bases covered, it means you've got a very good cricket team.

"We're still working towards having a great cricket team, but we've got a very good cricket team at the moment."

Counting down the top 10 catches of the Aussie Test summer

Langer described the rise of Labuschagne, who started 2019 as a recalled member of Australia's Test XI and finished it the fourth-ranked batter in the world and the game's leading runs-scorer for the calendar year, as "mind-blowing".

However, he urged caution over calls for the 25-year-old Queenslander to be groomed as a future Test captain on the strength of his exploits this summer, while noting he might be one of the players considered for a leadership role when 35-year-old Paine hangs up his 'keeping gloves.

"It's probably an understatement saying it was a breakthrough summer – that was amazing," Langer said of Labuschagne's record-setting season.

"It's a great credit to his mental and physical endurance, and it's a great credit to his humility that he's been able to stay so grounded through it all.

"Marnus loves it so much he'd do it for nothing, and they're the sort of guys you just love having around your group.

QUICK SINGLE Marnus shrugs off plaudits as ODI bow awaits

"It's just been so much fun watching his development as a player.

"He's got some great traits, but he's just starting off in the side.

"We hope all our players develop their leadership, so when the time comes to need to find a new captain, we've got a number of guys who could take on the role.

"He might be one of those guys."

Langer also heaped praise on the fast bowling of Mitchell Starc, the resurgence of Warner after his lean returns from the Ashes, Pat Cummins' continued dominance as the world's top-ranked Test bowler, Travis Head's century at the MCG and Matthew Wade's courage in the wake of short-pitched bowling barrages from NZ's Neil Wagner.

"What he (Wade) was doing, I don't know – but I loved it," Langer said.

In addition, he singled out Pattinson's remarkable running outfield catch at the SCG yesterday as an example of the fielding excellence – "he thought he was (Sydney Swans AFL star) Buddy Franklin; he thought it was the greatest moment of his life" – that complemented Paine's strategic and technical expertise.

Pattinson reels in an outfield screamer at the SCG

But on being quizzed as to where his team might find those extra two points required to achieve a perfect score from the coach, Langer identified a couple of areas he believes might need some fine tuning.

Although he believes that in the quest for success, every team must acknowledge there is always scope to do things better.

"We dropped a few catches, (missed) a few run outs, a few of the boys got starts they would have liked (to produce) hundreds," he said.

"There's always room for improvement.

QUICK SINGLE Paine eyes next 'mouth-watering' Indian summer

"After the Ashes, we needed to get better. You'd probably give us a seven out of 10 after the Ashes – (now) eight out of 10.

"So hopefully we're improving – that's a good sign."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: Australia won by 279 runs