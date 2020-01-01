Aussies set to wait on third Test XI

Australia yet to decide on XI for Sydney: Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer concedes it will be hard to change a winning team for the Domain Test series finale in Sydney despite the early forecast of a spinning SCG pitch.

Midway through Australia's 247-run win over New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test, Langer and the national selectors drafted in Queensland leg-spinner Mitch Swepson for the third Test in Sydney in case conditions favoured spin bowling.

While he has been told to expect the pitch to turn, Langer says the hosts will not be rushed into making an early call on their XI for the New Year's Test, starting Friday.

"It will be hard to make changes," Langer said in Sydney on Wednesday.

"That said, I think it’s really important that we wait because we’ve seen it in the Shield games and the groundsman is telling us he's expecting it to spin, so we have to respect that.

"But the boys are playing so well, we've talked about keeping the same group together as much as possible.

"James Pattinson came in and bowled so well in the last Test and that's really heartening for our depth.

"We've got Michael Neser, Mitch Swepson who is bowling very well and his improvement warrants him to be here.

"We'll wait and see over the next two days what the wicket looks like."

Should Australia stick with the same attack that blew New Zealand away in Melbourne and the SCG pitch does spin, Langer says part-time leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne might be brought in for extra shift work.

Labuschagne has taken 12 wickets in 13 Tests, including two this series against New Zealand, and Langer has been impressed with the 25-year-old's improvement with the ball.

"It's certainly an option," Langer said. "That's how we have to look at it – we're talking about finding another allrounder in Australian cricket – well it might give us an opportunity to bowl Marnus and Travis Head a few overs, to find those extra overs we're looking for.

"Every time Marnus gets the ball in his hand, it's pretty exciting.

"He's working hard on getting his lines right, so he makes them play a bit more, but he's an exciting prospect – the way he spins the ball – the more he can bowl in games, that's important.

"Whether it's in white-ball cricket, Sheffield Shield or Test cricket, the more he can bowl the more he can improve."

The incumbent fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and James Pattinson did not train on Wednesday at Australia's optional practice session but steaming in was spearhead Josh Hazlewood.

Hazlewood suffered a hamstring strain in the first Test in Perth, forcing him out of the Boxing Day Test, with Pattinson called up as his replacement.

But today he looked close to full fitness as he peppered Steve Smith and Matthew Wade in the SCG nets with a red Kookaburra ball.

Hazlewood will not play in Sydney and is expected to make his return for the Sydney Sixers in their clash with the Adelaide Strikers at Coffs Harbour on January 5 to prepare for Australia's ODI tour of India from January 14.

"If he (Hazlewood) had his way he probably would (play in Sydney), but we’ll probably play him in a couple of Big Bash games to make sure he’s right for the one-dayers," Langer said when asked about Hazlewood's chances of playing at the SCG.

"It always puts a smile on your facing seeing him up and running, he looks in good shape, so hopefully he’ll be right for the one-dayers."

While Australia have a mild selection headache, New Zealand pair Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls left training early today with their own headache.

Williamson and Nicholls were reported to have flu-like symptoms and will be assessed over the coming days.

New Black Caps recruit Will Somerville returned to his old stomping ground of the SCG having played four seasons for NSW before heading back to his native New Zealand in 2018.

The tall off-spinner played 12 first-class matches for the Blues and only months after returning home he was picked to make his Test debut.

In three Tests Somerville has taken 14 wickets and his former teammate and now off-spinning rival Nathan Lyon believes he will play his fourth Test at the SCG this week.

"I'm actually expecting him to play," Lyon said on this week's episode of The Unplayable Podcast.

"I think he's a world-class player, I actually believe that, and his bowling's gone to a new level as well.

"Having a bit of international experience now I think he's only going to be better and better."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)