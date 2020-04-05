No crowds, no worries for Langer during health crisis

Australia coach Justin Langer believes resuming cricket behind closed doors when it is safe to do so will have "great value" to the public.

Like almost the entire sporting schedule around the world, cricket has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic, with no return date set in stone.

One of the options being mooted is to have the sport resume after restrictions have been lifted but in empty stadiums.

And it is an idea Australia coach Langer would support.

"When you started off playing cricket, when you were under age, there's no crowds there," he told BBC Radio.

"Maybe your mum and dad came and watched, or your brother and sister were bored and playing on the swings somewhere else.

"You played it because you loved playing the game, you loved playing with your mates and you loved playing the game.

"(We) are so fortunate to play in front of big crowds every time we play.

"For the love of the game, and for still being able to entertain people through TV sets or radio, then there's value in (playing behind closed doors).

"Yes it's different, but we'll never, ever, ever take for granted how lucky we are ever again."

Australia’s first ODI against New Zealand last month was played in front of no crowd at the SCG due to the health pandemic, before the series was postponed indefinitely as the crisis deepened.

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan said this week that he was open to England fielding two teams on the same day at separate venues if the coronavirus led to a compressed home international season, and he said he’s also prepared to play at empty stadiums.

"I've played county cricket for a long time and Test match cricket in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and that's the exact same, I'd say," Morgan said.

"From a very serious point of view, if medical experts advised us it was OK to play behind closed doors and it was on TV, I think that would be a huge step forward for the game."

"I see every option being viable during this extraordinary time.

"Certainly I've never experienced anything like it and I don't think anyone else has. I think the serious nature of the situation economically and financially for the game is something that we have never come across."