Pattinson the 'frontrunner' for Boxing Day: JL

Langer discusses Test replacements, India ODI squad

Australia coach Justin Langer says James Pattinson is the frontrunner to replace Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test and defended the selection of veteran seamer Peter Siddle.

With Hazlewood out for at least the second Domain Test against New Zealand with a hamstring injury, Australia's selectors called up Siddle as part of a 14-player squad which also includes Pattinson and Michael Neser.

Langer says Siddle, 35, is unlikely to play unless there are several injuries to Australia's quicks and gave the edge to Victorian Pattinson to come into the starting XI.

"James Pattinson, we know what he brings to the team; he brings so much energy, bowls good pace, he's played a lot at the MCG," Langer said today in Perth.

"While we're not going to name the side now he certainly will be a frontrunner.

"You've got to manage it as well. Michael Neser played the last Shield game, James Pattinson the one before that. You've just got to manage it."

Langer foreshadowed Siddle's inclusion for Boxing Day during the first Test at Perth Stadium, a selection that did not sit well with legendary spin bowler Shane Warne.

Warne called picking Siddle a "backward step" and called for Tasamania paceman Riley Meredith to be included, while former fast bowler Geoff Lawson said Langer "has his favourites and, unfortunately, sometimes he plays them as well".

Langer said criticism around selection is "part of the job" and would not get personal with those who have spoken out about the players the National Selection Panel choose.

Instead, he insisted that a lot of thought and planning goes into each and every selection.

"Everyone's got a different opinion on it, that's OK," he said.

"I don't think we should discriminate against Peter Siddle who played the last Ashes Test match.

"We're all about winning this Test series and we believe, if required, he would be the person to do that.

"We've got some other young bowlers who are unavailable because of injury.

"For example, Sean Abbott, he's going into the one-day side so we want to see him play Big Bash cricket.

"He got man of the match in the last T20 game, we want him to keep playing Big Bash so he's playing white-ball cricket.

"A lot of thinking goes into these things, it's not just what you see on the surface.

"A lot of thinking goes into it and we think Sidds is the right person for this Test match."

Beyond the Boxing Day Test, Langer said "time will tell" if Hazlewood will be fit to reclaim his place for third Domain Test in Sydney.

The right-armer was named in Australia's one-day squad to face India in the subcontinent next month marking his return to the ODI setup since being overlooked for Australia's World Cup campaign.

"It will be nice to have Josh back in the ODI squad," said Langer.

"He didn't make the World Cup squad, which there was a bit of conjecture about, but he hadn't played much cricket with his back stress fractures.

"He's bowling really well. He was the No.1 bowler in the world not that long ago in one-day cricket.

"Hopefully his hammy will come up, whether it's for Sydney or certainly those one-dayers.

"I know he's excited about being back in the one-day squad."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling (wk), Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)