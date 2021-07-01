West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Langer's address hits right notes for players: Finch

Coach raises 'confronting' topic of concerns over his coaching style from Australian squad members and is working to improve, says national skipper

Louis Cameron , in St Lucia

1 July 2021, 10:46 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo