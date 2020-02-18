T20 calm follows one-day chaos in World Cup year

Coach Justin Langer says Australia are already "very close" to settling on their best side for this year's T20 World Cup, but the role of their batting finisher remains very much up for grabs.

With eight months and up to 16 T20 matches still to play between now and the start of the World Cup in October, Australia enter this Qantas Tour of South Africa as a highly-settled unit, particularly compared to the frantic build-up to last year's 50-over World Cup in England.

A year ago this week, just four months out from the one-day game's showpiece event, the Australians departed for a white-ball tour of India with question marks hanging over several spots in their XI having lost their six previous bilateral one-day series.

A come-from-behind series win on that tour sparked a rapid reversal in fortunes that led them to the semi-finals of the World Cup, but it's unlikely there will be a similarly late scramble to find form and confidence heading into the 20-over world championship later this year.

Australia enter this weekend's series opener against the Proteas unbeaten in eight T20 internationals and with uncertainty around as few as two spots in their side, which should lead to a far more measured build-up this year.

"We probably left it a little bit late (last year)," Langer said in Johannesburg on Monday, reflecting on the build-up to the 50-over World Cup.

"(This year), we're pretty close to where we want to be. But obviously there's opportunities and there's always opportunities that present every time we play a game.

"But we are getting very close to that style of play and the team we want to play when the World Cup comes around. But it's still eight or nine months away."

Chief among the few selection riddles Langer is hoping to solve over the coming months is the identity of the final member of his top six, a role Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short have been given a chance to play for on this tour.

With David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith secure in the top three, and Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey expected to fill two spots in the middle order at the World Cup, the race for the final batting berth is wide open.

Australia have axed Ben McDermott and Ashton Turner for this tour and the absence of Maxwell due to injury means two of Marsh, Wade and Short are likely to play in the same side against the Proteas.

While Marsh has spent his entire career batting in the middle order, both Wade and Short will need to prove they can adjust to a different role having earned selection thanks to their form as openers in the KFC BBL.

"He got that hundred in the Big Bash a few weeks ago (against Adelaide) and reminded us all how damaging he can be," Langer said of Wade, who is in line to play his first T20 international since 2016.

"And also on the Australia A tour last year leading up to the Ashes, he scored two hundreds in four innings in one-day cricket.

"He's so dynamic, he plays spin very well, he bats at No.5 for us in the Test side (and) he's a very experienced.

"He'll adjust and we know with a few of our guys, if we need them to open, they can open.

"But we're looking for those guys to finish the innings for us and we've made no secret of that."

The make-up of Australia's pace attack at the World Cup is also not yet clear, with Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott all with a chance on this tour to prove they belong alongside Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and spin duo Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa.

Following this three-match T20 series, Australia have 20-over campaigns against New Zealand next month, England in July (as well as a one-off game against Scotland) plus mooted home fixtures against India and the West Indies in the lead-in to their World Cup tournament opener, against Pakistan at the SCG on October 24.

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo