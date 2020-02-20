Refreshed Rabada to renew hostilities with Aussies

‘Something just wakes you up’: Rabada’s passion

Fiery Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada is set to be unleashed for his first game in more than a month in what's set to be a highly-charged T20 series opener against Australia this weekend.

Rabada, one of the main protagonists during an ill-tempered Test series between the two sides in 2018, hasn't played any cricket since he copped a one-match ban following the third Test against England last month.

Having been rested for the subsequent ODI and T20 campaigns against England – travelling to Chicago for the NBA All-Star Weekend during that break – Rabada is back in the South African side and will be let loose on Australia at what's expected to be a sold-out Wanderers (Saturday 3am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo).

The 24-year-old spearhead could be partnered in the attack by new pace enforcer Anrich Nortje, who also missed the recent white-ball matches having enjoyed a breakout Test campaign against England.

And with Jhye Richardson a chance to make his international return alongside Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the Australian attack, it should be a high-octane affair at the Johannesburg venue that is renowned for its pace and bounce as much as it is for high-scoring.

"When you've got pace, always it's a gift," Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said on Wednesday.

"Because in the batsman's mind, he's always thinking of the bounce as well so his weight transfer might not be forward like facing a medium pacer.

"The surface at the Wanderers normally has bounce and Australia rely quite heavily on their pace attack. South Africa always relies on our pace attack.

"I feel the bowlers win you the games. T20 is a batsman's game … but the bowlers normally win you the games."

Rabada was sanctioned last month for giving a send-off to England skipper Joe Root and while it was a minor offence, it triggered a one-match ban due to the South African's priors.

The right-armer also copped a suspension for one match during the Tests against England in 2017 and had a ban overturned during the Test series against Australia two years ago.

He has been sanctioned four times in the past two years – all four offences came at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, the venue of the second T20 – but his recent layoff means enters this series again four demerit points away from another suspension.

Rabada has spoken of needing to tone down his aggression to avoid getting suspended again, but Langeveldt said hostility would always be a key part of the young quick's approach.

"Clearly KG is always looking for that aggression," he said.

"I'd back him to bowl aggressive, to control the aggression, control the lines and lengths, and obviously (bowl) the bouncer.

"Hopefully he brings that pace. Pace always at the backend of the innings is difficult. If a guy's bowling 125kph, 145kph makes a big difference.

"He hopefully he'll bring the energy to the team as well."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo