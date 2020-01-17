Rabada cops suspension for Root incident

Rabada banned following Root celebration

Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada has been suspended for one Test match following his celebration when he dismissed England captain Joe Root on day one of the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada was found guilty of breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct for "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match".

Scorecard: South Africa v England, third Test

He was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point, taking his tally to four demerit points in the past 24 months, which is enough to see the right-armer miss one Test match.

He will now miss the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

Rabada roars in delight after dismissing Root // AAP

Rabada bowled Root for 27 on day one at St George's Park with a delivery that kept low and cannoned into off stump. He was then mobbed by his teammates as he screamed in celebration right next to Root as the England captain began his walk off the ground.

It's the second time the 24-year-old has been suspended for a Test match for disciplinary reasons.

He missed the Trent Bridge Test on South Africa's 2017 Test tour of England having been penalised for incidents against Sri Lanka in February 2017 and the preceding Test at Lord's.

Rabada entered the current Test series against England with three demerit points on his record in the past 24 months.

Rabada celebrates Root's wicket in Port Elizabeth // Getty

He received one demerit point for a send-off of India opener Shikhar Dhawan in the fifth ODI in Port Elizabeth in February 2018.

A month later, he was charged with making deliberate and inappropriate contact with Steve Smith during the second Test, again at Port Elizabeth, but successfully overturned that charge on appeal. Instead, he was found guilty of conduct contrary to the spirit of the game and given one demerit point.

Finally, in the same Test, he was handed another demerit point for a send-off of Australia opener David Warner.

If a player accrues four demerit points in the space of 24 months, he or she will be suspended for one Test. If another four points are accumulated in the same period, that player will be suspended for a further two Tests; one Test and two ODIs/T20Is; or four ODIs/T20Is, whichever comes first for the player.

A trio of former England captains were quick to criticise the ICC’s decision, with Nasser Hussain lamenting that one of the best players in the world will now miss the series decider at The Wanderers.

Context .. 33 degree heat.. high humidity.. flat pitch ... not given new ball .. gets England captain .. best ball of the day ... shows a bit too much emotion. Result Wanderers test will be poorer for no Rabada .. ps I know he has previous ! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) January 17, 2020

Rabada getting a 1 game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the opponents best player is absolutely bonkers ... Over rates & slow play nothing gets done ... Celebrate a wicked and you are banned ... The World is bloody nuts ... #SAvENG January 17, 2020

Mike Atherton acknowledged that Rabada does have priors, but added he doesn’t have a problem with the actions of the Proteas quick on Thursday.

"It's a fundamental point that we can’t ignore; he's a very slow learner," Atherton said.

"He's got previous. It’s not a ban based on what happened yesterday but an accumulation of errors.

"But I don’t have a problem with that celebration. He’s not swearing at the batsman, he's not abusing the batsman."

Kagiso Rabada's Code of Conduct charges

Feb 2017: Inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella. Three demerit points and fined 50 per cent of match fee.

July 2017: Used inappropriate language after dismissing England allrounder Ben Stokes. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee. Suspended for one Test.

Feb 2018: Using language which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in send-off of India batsman Shikhar Dhawan. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee.

Mar 2018: Level one charge for conduct contrary to the spirit of the game after send-off of Steve Smith. One demerit point and 25 per cent of match fee.

Mar 2018: Level one charge for send-off of David Warner. One demerit point and 15 per cent of match fee.

Jan 2020: Using language which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in send-off of England captain Joe Root. One demerit point and fined 15 per cent of match fee. Suspended for one Test.