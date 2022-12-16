Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Firing up, burning out: Cummins and Rabada unite

The ever-increasing international workload is making it tougher for fast bowlers to stay at their peak, says Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins in an exclusive sitdown for cricket.com.au

Louis Cameron in Brisbane

16 December 2022, 08:27 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo