ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Richardson feels the heat ahead of World Cup opener

Having played just one official game since April, Kane Richardson is hoping his experience will earn him a spot in the XI for Australia's World Cup opener

AAP

17 October 2021, 07:08 AM AEST

