Richardson backs BBL innovation for internationals

While he might not have enjoyed bowling in it, Kane Richardson says the KFC BBL's Power Surge has a place at international level.

The Power Surge, effectively a block of two powerplay overs that is activated by the batting team after the 10-over mark, was one of three innovations in this summer's BBL, along with the X-Factor player and Bash Boost point.

Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie and ex-Melbourne Renegades coach Michael Klinger said the Power Surge was the pick of the new rules this summer as it added another layer of strategy and generated plenty of discussion between fans and pundits.

The new innovations are expected to return next season – pending post-season reviews from League officials – but Richardson, who is in New Zealand with Australia's T20 squad for their five-match series against the Black Caps, says the Power Surge would be right at home at the highest level.

"I enjoyed watching it as a fan," Richardson said. "There were games and times I didn't particularly enjoy bowling in it.

"But as a fan it made games interesting where you thought the result was decided, especially in the second innings, and then teams would catch up with momentum, the (required) run rate would drop and all of a sudden the game was on.

"I think Trent (Woodhill, the BBL's player acquisition and cricket consultant) and the BBL did a really good job with that.

"Whether or not it will go to international cricket I'm not sure. It's probably got a place to be fair.

"It was successful this year and guys found a niche in a team batting in the middle order that could play that role and vice versa with the ball.

"The guys that did that really well were almost first picked.

"It's interesting, it's tactical, it's good to watch so I think there's nothing but positives for that."

Richardson will be free of bowling in the Power Surge until next summer but could be back in the thick of the action from next Monday against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Australia's T20 squad has five specialist fast bowlers, and allrounder Daniel Sams, but without the likes of Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Richardson finds himself the most internationally capped quick of the touring party.

While it might be a pace attack light on international experience, Richardson expects the attack to be ready to go having come straight off the back of the BBL season.

"Everyone's just really excited to get the opportunity to play for Australia, excited for whatever lies ahead," he said.

"It's a really nice, relaxed bowling group and Andrew McDonald is running the ship beautifully, so it's a good time."

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, *Martin Guptill (pending fitness test), Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. *Finn Allen (on stand-by for Guptill)

1st T20: February 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5pm AEDT

2nd T20: February 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 12noon AEDT

3rd T20: March 03, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm AEDT

4th T20: March 05, Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm AEDT

5th T20: March 07, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo