Kane able to see path to World Cup dream

Smarts over sheer pace: Richardson finds his way

Kane Richardson knows he has some of Australia's leading fast bowlers "breathing down his neck" in the race for spots at this year's T20 World Cup, but the 29-year-old is building a resume that could see him unseat one of his more fancied pace rivals at the 20-over game's showpiece event.

At a time of near unprecedented depth in Australian fast bowling, Richardson is the first to admit he's not the most attractive pace option available.

The recent success of Australia's two-man spin attack in T20 cricket means there's likely just one pace spot available in their best XI at this year's World Cup, alongside spearheads Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

For Australia's past eight games, that spot has belonged to Richardson, who has been picked ahead of Test star Josh Hazlewood, impressive youngster Jhye Richardson and Big Bash wicket-taking machine, Sean Abbott.

But rather than feel any uncertainty about his status as the slowest member of Australia's current pace trio, Richardson sees his ability to thrive when pace isn't king – as was the case in Australia's 12-run loss to South Africa on Sunday – as his greatest selling point.

"I'm probably not as sexy as those guys (Starc and Cummins) in terms of they bowl 145kph plus," Richardson said after he out-bowled his pace teammates against the Proteas in Port Elizabeth, taking 2-21 from his four overs.

"(But) there's always a way. If you don't bowl express, or you can't consistently, how else can you impact the game?

"That type of wicket suits me perfectly because I can bowl those variations.

"But it's just something I've got better at. As a kid, I wanted to run in and bowl as fast as I could … and I think you just learn over time you've got to be a bit smarter."

Richardson had been a mainstay of Australia's nine-match unbeaten run in T20 cricket, which came to an end as the sun set on St George's Park on Sunday.

In eight matches since the start of the summer, the right-armer has taken 10 wickets and conceded just 6.51 runs an over, numbers that compare favourably to the records of Starc (nine wickets at 7.19) and Cummins (10 wickets at 6.28) in the same period.

It's a run of form that gives him confidence he will be picked for his first T20 World Cup later this year, despite the impressive talent waiting to take his place.

"If I keep getting picked and I keep performing, I think I'll be there," he said.

"But, there's so much that can happen, so much can change.

"I don't know what goes into selection and whether it's certain grounds that I'll be suited to more at.

"Those two blokes on the bench (Richardson and Abbott) are breathing down my neck and there's Josh Hazlewood back home as well, so there's some good competition.

"But I think I'm giving myself a good opportunity to be there.

"It's not intimidating or anything like that. (I've) just got to perform, because my name isn't as big as those other guys."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo