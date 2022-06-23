England v New Zealand Tests - Men

Williamson returns, England lose injured Anderson

Kane Williamson, free from COVID, will return to the New Zealand captaincy against England, while the hosts have been forced into making one change

23 June 2022, 09:14 AM AEST

