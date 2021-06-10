England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

Elbow woe keeps Williamson sidelined from England Test

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will sit out the second Test against England at Edgbaston to nurse a long-standing elbow complaint in a bid to be right for the World Test Championship final

PA

10 June 2021, 07:18 AM AEST

