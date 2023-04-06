IPL 2023

Williamson set to miss World Cup, scans confirm ACL tear

Scans have confirmed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, leaving him in huge doubt for October's one-day World Cup

AAP

6 April 2023, 10:50 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo