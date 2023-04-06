Williamson set to miss World Cup, scans confirm ACL tear

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed Kane Williamson has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, making the white-ball skipper highly unlikely to play at this year's World Cup.

Williamson, 32, suffered the serious injury to his right knee on Indian Premier League duty while fielding for the Gujarat Titans.

A normal ACL rehabilitation is around nine to 12 months, with October's one-day World Cup starting in six months.

Williamson said he was yet to rule himself out of the tournament, which will be hosted by India.

"Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab," he said in a statement from NZ Cricket.

"It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible."

Williamson will go under the knife later this month, with coach Gary Stead saying the surgery would be delayed for the swelling to go down, in line with best practice.

"It's unlikely that he'll be available for the World Cup but from our perspective, we certainly haven't given up hope," he said.

"(Surgery) is the first milestone to meet."

New Zealand are chasing their first World Cup success after a dramatic defeat in the final of the last edition.

England were crowned champions in 2019 on a boundary countback after a tied super over.

Williamson, judged player of the tournament, won global plaudits for graciously accepting defeat on the little-known rule and in such a heartbreaking manner.

Stead said his likely absence was "a huge spanner in the works" for their 2023 bid.

"You take Kane the player for a start and then Kane the leader and the person he is within our group as well," he said.

"Our first thoughts obviously are with Kane at the moment. It's a tough time for him. It's not an injury that you expect is going to happen. It comes out of the blue and it obviously hits you pretty hard."

Williamson is considered New Zealand's all-time greatest batter, and earlier this year became his country's leading Test run-scorer.

The Tauranga-born Williamson is no stranger to injury, blighted by a chronic elbow injury in recent years.

