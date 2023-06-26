Williamson refusing to give up on World Cup dream

New Zealand's star batter admits looking too far ahead is 'daunting' but continues to tick off minor milestones on his recovery from a major knee injury

Reuters

26 June 2023, 04:41 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo