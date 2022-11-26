'Stoked' Peterson relishing her chance with the ball

To say Kate Peterson has seized her opportunity this Weber WBBL season would be an understatement.

The former Thunder quick had to bide her time after crossing to the Sixers for WBBL|08, during her first seven matches in magenta she became something of a specialist fielder.

She was not required to bat – with the Sixers’ star batters humming along – nor was she handed the ball, thanks to a star-studded attack featuring the likes of Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown and Lauren Cheatle.

But when Brown went down with a back complaint, Peterson’s chance finally came.

The 19-year-old went wicketless against the Stars and Scorchers, but once she captured her first wicket as a Sixer – that of the Brisbane Heat’s Grace Harris – there was no stopping the right-armer.

She went on to take 11 wickets in three matches, repaying the faith shown in her by skipper Perry.

Peterson’s 4-17 in the thrilling win over the Heat also included the scalps of Georgia Voll, Laura Harris and Ellie Johnston.

Against her old side the Thunder she removed English keeper Amy Jones, Proteas allrounder Chloe Tryon and Olivia Porter to finish with 3-27.

Another bag of three followed against the Hurricanes, as Peterson dismissed South Africa import Lizelle Lee, captain Elyse Villani and Aussie allrounder Nicola Carey.

"I can't believe it at all," Peterson told The Scoop podcast on the eve of the final.

"I was just stoked to be out on the field at all, just playing my part in the field.

"But to have the chance to have a bowl, even though it came at the cost of an injury to one of our players, I grabbed the opportunity to two hands and made the most of it.

"It's been so awesome out there just to have the support and backing of the older more experienced players."

Peterson has a knack for big wickets; her first ever WBBL wicket was that of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur when she was playing for the Thunder in WBBL|07.

Her efforts in WBBL|08 have made a big impression on captain Ellyse Perry, who sang Peterson’s praises on the eve of the final.

"I’m super impressed by Kate," Perry said on Friday.

"First and foremost, just as a teammate and a person, she's an absolute delight.

"But then to see someone like Kate step up into an opportunity when it presented itself and absolutely take that on and probably deliver more than anyone expected is just brilliant.

"She has been so lovely to play with, she's such a great athlete, she's obviously got a great pedigree in athletics and the way that she throws a cricket ball for starters is pretty exceptional.

"But then to take on so many big moments and thrive in that and do some really great things for us, it's been awesome."

Peterson grew up in a cricket family, but it was not her only pursuit. The Western Sydney product also starred in Little Athletics from a young age, finding an aptitude for javelin.

She juggled her two passions until she signed a state cricket contract with South Australia and moved to Adelaide aged 18 in 2021.

While she still harbours dreams of returning to the sport and representing Australia at the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, for now, her focus is firmly on cricket and on university, where she is studying to be a physio.

On Saturday, Peterson will face many of her state teammates when the Sixers meet Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL final, but it’s the wicket of powerful West Indian Deandra Dottin that she would cherish most.

Peterson was part of the Sydney Thunder group that won the WBBL|06 title, defeating Melbourne Stars in the final, but this time is a good chance of finding herself on the field for the decider, in front of what is expected to be a sell-out crowd at North Sydney Oval.

"I've got a bit of everything going on … I'm very, very excited and really looking for it, but obviously very nervous," she said.

"It'll be a big game and with a big crowd there at North Sydney, (it could be) very easy to get lost in it but I'm really looking forward to it."

