Key battles that will decide the David v Goliath Marsh Cup final

Underdogs looking to cause final upset over fancied WA

Do the Redbacks stand a chance against the almighty undefeated reigning champions?

It'll be a tough ask, especially with current Australian white-ball stars Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar in Western Australia's line up.

In fact, every member of WA's 13-player squad for Wednesday's Marsh One-Day Cup final bar Aaron Hardie and Matt Kelly have played international cricket, but the former is on the radar having represented Australia A last year.

By comparison, Wes Agar is the only player in South Australia's 13-man squad that has featured for the senior national side, making this season's Marsh One-Day Cup final a truly David and Goliath battle.

But the Redbacks will take confidence from pushing the title-holders all the way at the WACA – the venue for Wednesday's final – last November, where WA snuck home by two wickets with nine balls to spare chasing South Australia's 6-266.

Henry Hunt – South Australia's only recent Australia A representative – made a century in that game and they may need him to go large again to be any chance of lifting the 2022-23 Marsh Cup crown.

We've crunched the numbers (thanks to Opta) to find four key matchups that could shape Wednesday's decider:

Josh Philippe & D'Arcy Short v Wes Agar

WA pair Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short are averaging 78.28 together opening the batting in the 2022-23 Marsh Cup with three century partnerships from seven matches. Their highest stand of 166 came back in September when they put on 166 in their season opener against Victoria. Their smallest was the last time they met the Redbacks when Wes Agar removed Philippe caught at square leg for five with their partnership just 11.

That was the third time in just five innings going head-to-head in the Marsh Cup that Agar has removed Philippe, with the right-handed opener only managing 27 runs from 44 balls faced (strike rate of just below 62), significantly down on his career List A strike rate of 102.91. Agar will be South Australia's most senior player in the final and is the only one with international experience (two ODIs in July 2021), with the 26-year-old the Redbacks most successful new-ball bowler this season with three wickets in the Powerplay. It's a period where WA are averaging 141 this season, the highest of any team in a single season during the past eight campaigns. Philippe (436 at 72.66) comes into the final in amazing 50-over form this summer with a century and four half centuries in his seven innings, while Short has two 70-plus scores.

Marcus Stoinis v Spencer Johnson

Marcus Stoinis got a hold of the Redbacks attack in their last Marsh Cup match at the Adelaide Oval in February with 42no off 29 balls in his return to the WA side. The Aussie allrounder has built a reputation over the last few years as a specialist white-ball finisher with those skills crucial in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup triumph in November 2021. Stoinis has a career death (final 10 overs) strike rate of 144.8 at an average of 32 in 50-over cricket, which rises to 144.8 at an average of 42 in Australia's domestic one-day competition.

But it was Spencer Johnson who got the better of Stoinis in their head-to-head battle during KFC BBL|12, with the left-arm speedster successfully defending 14 runs off the final over in Brisbane Heat's clash with the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba. Johnson has found his feet at domestic level since his return to the Redbacks side after the Big Bash, with 16 wickets in two Sheffield Shield matches, including seven and six-wicket hauls, and two wickets against Victoria to help get South Australia into the Marsh Cup final. The Redbacks bowlers have also recorded their highest dot ball percentage (44 per cent) during the death overs this campaign than they have in the past eight seasons.

Ben Manenti v Andrew Tye

So often this summer Ben Manenti has been the one to rescue the Redbacks with a late innings cameo. He did it in the Shield last week with 88 against Queensland, and 82 against Victoria the week before that. He also smashed 61 against WA in their last Marsh Cup clash to lift his side from 5-107 to 8-189. His balls per boundary (5.9) is the lowest of any batter to face more than 100 deliveries in the 2022-23 Marsh Cup.

But such a knock may prove more difficult against such an experienced WA bowling unit on their home turf, as it did the last time the two sides met at the WACA last November when veteran Andrew Tye knocked over the Redbacks' hard-hitting allrounder for 13 when he mis-timed a pull shot. Tye returns for the final from his stint with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and looms as one of Manenti's bigger challenges should he get an opportunity with the willow on Wednesday. Tye's record at the death is phenomenal in both white-ball formats (37 wickets striking at 13.4 with an economy rate of 6.49 in List A cricket) and he's coming of a BBL|12 season where he captured the most death wickets with 13 in the final five overs at a strike rate of 10.2.

Nathan McSweeney v Jason Behrendorff

Since breaking through with 99no in the state's drought-ending Shield victory at the end of last season, Nathan McSweeney has developed into one of South Australia's most reliable batters. He has three half centuries in the Marsh Cup this summer, including 94 against NSW last November, and is the Redbacks leading run-scorer in the format 283 at 47.16.

Jason Behrendorff, meanwhile, has bowled 228 dot balls this Marsh Cup campaign, the second most by any WA bowler in the last eight seasons behind Jhye Richardson's 250 in 2017-18. The tall left-armer also has most wickets (8) in the Powerplay this Marsh Cup season and if he breaks through the Redbacks opening pair of Henry Hunt and Jake Carder early, it could expose McSweeney to the swinging ball.

Marsh Cup final squads

Western Australia: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

South Australia: Wes Agar, Jake Carder, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Jake Lehmann (c), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Kelvin Smith, Henry Thornton