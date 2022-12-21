Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Proteas not worrying about MCG pitch: Zondo

Bowled out for 152 and 99 in Brisbane, South Africa were not spending time worrying about another potentially lively wicket on Boxing Day

AAP

21 December 2022, 07:09 PM AEST

