Ireland v Australia - Women

'Nervous and excited': Garth returns to Ireland

The Aussie quick is back in familiar terrain and hopeful of turning out against her former teammates in Sunday's first ODI

Laura Jolly in Dublin

22 July 2023, 09:02 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo