India v Australia T20Is - Women

Garth's switch paying off as potential Aussie debut looms

Three years after last playing for her home country Ireland, Kim Garth is on the verge of making her debut for Australia when they take on India in a five-game T20I series starting later this week

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

5 December 2022, 07:03 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

