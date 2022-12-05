Garth's switch paying off as potential Aussie debut looms

Some of Kim Garth’s biggest scalps in international cricket include Aussie openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.

These days, Healy is Garth’s captain and the former Ireland allrounder is on the cusp of a return to international cricket she thought would likely never come.

Garth and her Australian teammates touched down in Mumbai late on Sunday evening, ahead of a five-game T20I series beginning on Friday (Saturday morning AEDT).

It has been a whirlwind two weeks for Garth, who made the last of her 100-plus appearances for Ireland in 2019, since she was told she had been picked in the Aussie squad, a call that came just two months after she officially qualified to represent her adopted country.

"Thanks for reminding me, I’ll be sure to let them know when I see them at breakfast," Garth laughed when reminded by reporters of her dismissals of Healy and Mooney on Monday morning.

But the 26-year-old was more serious when reflecting on her journey from 14-year-old debutant for Ireland, to potential Australian player.

That had not been the plan when she made the difficult decision to give up her international career and move to Australia in 2020; rather, she had just wanted the chance to be a full-time cricketer with Victoria and in the WBBL.

"That was a big factor in how difficult the decision was, I knew what I was giving up," Garth said of walking away from Ireland.

"But I also at the same time knew the strength of the domestic set-up over here (and) the WBBL was a big pull for me in trying to become a local.

"Having played a few years (in Australia) in grade cricket and seeing the lifestyle that some of the girls lived, being able to play cricket every day and do that for a living ... that's something I really wanted to do.

Garth's brilliant direct hit catches Bolton short

"So it was kind of a now-or-never type thing - I was 23 when I made the decision that it would take me a couple years to become a local and if I left it much longer, it probably wouldn't be worthwhile.

"It was definitely a difficult decision to leave family and friends behind but it's one that I've really enjoyed and I certainly have no regrets in doing that so far."

The call from national selector Shawn Flegler late last month was not entirely out of the blue, given Garth had already been informed she was in an extended squad for logistical purposes, but nonetheless it required an immediate call to her parents back home, despite it being 3am in Ireland.

And while both of Garth’s parents played for Ireland, she said there would be no awkwardness about allegiances when it came to her potential Australian debut.

"I was very surprised and very excited ... I rang mum and dad straightaway, I think they were pretty worried that something (bad) had happened, obviously, when you get a call at 3am," she said.

"It’s been a big few years and moving across the world for your career, things like this make it worth it."

The pace-bowling allrounder has spent the past three pre-seasons and domestic 50-over campaigns with Victoria, playing alongside the likes of current Aussie squad members Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland.

She also finally qualified to play for Melbourne Stars as a local this summer after previously being contracted as in import for the Stars, Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers.

Being able to play elite cricket far more regularly than she could in Ireland was a big part of her decision to move, and Garth believes it has been paying off.

"I think (my game) certainly has evolved, and part of making the move to Australia was to be in a more full-time set-up," she said.

"I suppose just from increased training areas and being around the best players in the world consistently, I think my cricket has definitely come along."

When Garth spoke to reporters from Mumbai on Monday morning, the squad had yet to come together since their arrival in India, having arrived on two separate flights.

The 15-strong squad will hit the training track on Tuesday, ahead of Friday’s first game at DY Patil Stadium.

Australia's T20I tour of India

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

December 9, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 10, 12.30am AEDT)

December 11, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 12, 12.30am AEDT)

December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)