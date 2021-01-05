Vodafone Test Series v India

India's injury troubles continue as Rahul heads home

KL Rahul the latest India player to be ruled out of the tour of Australia, ending hopes he had of a recall in Sydney

AAP

5 January 2021, 04:19 PM AEST

