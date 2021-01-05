India's injury troubles continue as Rahul heads home

India batsman KL Rahul's hopes of a Test recall in Sydney have been dashed because of a wrist injury.

Several media outlets in India had speculated that Rahul and returning vice-captain Rohit Sharma were likely to be recalled for the third Test, which begins at the SCG on Thursday.

But Rahul, who has played 36 Tests, will instead be heading home.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the 28-year-old sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG on Saturday.

Rahul is the latest big name to be ruled out of the tour for India, joining skipper Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and fast bowlers Mohammad Shami (wrist) and Umesh Yadav (calf) in heading home.

Pace veteran Ishant Sharma has also been sidelined due to injury.

"He will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement of Rahul.

"He will now return to India and head to the national cricket academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation."

Rohit linked up with India's squad in Melbourne having arrived in Australia belatedly because of a hamstring injury.

The veteran has trained with the tourists and is expected to return to India's XI in Sydney.

Opener Mayank Agarwal or middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari are in line to make way for Rohit's return.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT