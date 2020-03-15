On this day: India's miracle revival in Kolkata

In 2001, one of the more astonishing Tests of the modern era played out, ending Australia's record of 16 consecutive Test wins

Adam Burnett

15 March 2020, 12:11 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo