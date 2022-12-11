Brathwaite laments Windies’ lack of fight in Adelaide

Brathwaite 'disappointed' after fight shown in first Test

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has lamented a lack of fight shown by West Indies following a crushing 419-run loss to Australia in the second Test.

The defeat in Adelaide is the West Indies' biggest, by runs, to the Aussies.

They haven't beaten Australia in any Test since May 2003 and their last series win over the Aussies was in 1992/93.

In Adelaide, the tourists was skittled for 77 in their second innings – their second-lowest innings total against Australia, who completed a 2-0 series sweep.

"We didn't show any fight at all," Brathwaite said.

"Australia bowled well but we didn't fight."

Brathwaite maintained the West Indies had the talent to challenge Australia.

"It's for us to believe in ourselves and learn from all the experiences, all the challenges you go through," he said.

"That is a key to going forward and getting better consistently as a Test team."

The West Indies return to Australia next summer for another two-Test series.

"A lot of the guys, this was their first time to Australia so the experience would help," Brathwaite said.

"And then seeing how Australia played – how their batsmen started their innings, we could learn from that, and then how their bowlers bowled throughout a spell.

"You have got to learn and it's important when you come back you don't make the same mistakes.

"Australia will always be a strong team at home but ... it's important we show that experience when we come back."

Brathwaite said there was still a thirst for Test cricket in the West Indies, despite many players favouring T20 leagues around the world.

"There's a lot of guys playing first-class cricket and aspiring to perform and get to this level," he said.

"It's important we keep raising our level ... you want to inspire guys to want to represent West Indies, guys to want to get to fight in Australia, and (get) out the number one batters in the world and score a hundred against (them).

"It starts obviously in first-class cricket and it's all attitude ... you come here and you have got to be tough so when you go back down to playing first-class you stay tough."

