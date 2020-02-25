Experienced Aussies eyeing the long game

Leg-spinner Kristen Beams played one Test, 30 ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals for Australia between 2014 and 2018

How to win a World Cup

When Australia started this Women's T20 World Cup with a loss to India it was simply a matter of time before the murmurs and questions began.

Can Australia defend their title? Can they make the final?

The short answers are yes and yes, but all of it begs another question: How do you win a World Cup?

One thing is for certain, you don't win a World Cup in the first week. It's a little like the old golf saying: 100 per cent of short putts don't go in!

History suggests you don't need to go into a final winning every group stage game to win a World Cup – in fact that's exactly what happened to Australia in the 2018 tournament, and the opponent? You guess it – India.

This is the seventh T20 Women's World Cup, and Australia boast an incredible record of four titles, one runners-up and a semi-final.

So, the question remains: How do you become the team holding that trophy aloft?

There will be great team plans, analysis on players strengths and weaknesses, pitches that suit teams better than others and some of course some luck.

But it is all about your people. Great teams are full of players who love pressure and play their best cricket when the game situation is at its worst.

At 1-1 in this tournament to date, Australia are under pressure; every game is virtually must-win and the added interest of a home-based tournament will make the girls feels as though they're carrying the weight of the nation.

But what we have seen in the first two games for Australia is players who have been perceived as being 'under the pump' – Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy – step up and make fifties, and they've done so under pressure.

I strongly believe the reality was neither player was likely to lose their spot in the team. Why? Because they are big-game players, leaders who love the pressure, and you need those people to win World Cups.

Options … so many options

The Australian team is a coach's dream and a selector's nightmare; there is such an array of talent that it must be difficult to whittle it down to an XI.

They have already demonstrated their willingness to be flexible with the batting line-up in terms of adapting the order to suit the circumstances, and they can also select players based on their best match-ups with the opposition (as they did with Molly Strano due to her great recent record against India opener Shafali Verma).

And then there are X-Factor players – those seemingly unknown to their opposition, or known for playing a completely different role in the team. You only have to look back to the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, when Jess Jonassen was promoted to open the batting as a match-up to England's spinners in the final in an attempt to win the Powerplay (a move that paid off).

The 2018 victorious Australian team included three teenagers from Victoria in Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham, all of whom made an impact on the tournament against teams with settled, experienced lineups.

The late addition

Australia had a late change in personnel with the off-spinner Strano coming in for x-factor pace bowler Vlaeminck, and this inevitably changed their bowling plans.

While it's not a like-for-like in terms of skill set, there are some similarities between these two cricketers. Two words that best describe these players are 'competitive' and 'resilient'.

They both get every inch out of themselves, which makes them well-respected and much loved by team mates and coaches.

So yes, the bowling plans will change, but the output is like for like and that goes a long way to winning a World Cup.

Australia have played two different lineups versus India and Sri Lanka, they have used different batting orders and bowling combinations.

Is it pressure and panic?

Or is it just getting their people ready for a race that isn't set to finish until March 8?

I hope Strano is the x-factor, and I'm confident they can sink a long putt.