Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

NSW drop Patterson as end to nightmare summer nears

NSW have dropped captain and former Test batter Kurtis Patterson for their last Sheffield Shield match of the season as they look to avoid an 84-year first against South Australia

AAP & cricket.com.au

11 March 2023, 11:34 AM AEST

