Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Open season: Patterson adds name to Test contenders

The NSW skipper has shifted to the top of the order for this week's Sheffield Shield clash with WA and wants to make the move permanent in a bid to add to his two Test caps

Jack Paynter

23 November 2022, 04:33 PM AEST

