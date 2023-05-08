Patterson removed as NSW skipper to focus on batting

Kurtis Patterson has been removed as NSW captain following the Blues disastrous 2022-23 Marsh Sheffield Shield campaign.

Patterson has captained the Blues for the past two summers but was dropped for the final match of last season as NSW went winless for the first time since 1938-39.

Patterson – who played two Tests for Australia in 2019 – scored 417 runs at 29.78 last season but paid the price for a poor end to 2022-23 where he passed 50 once in seven innings for NSW after the Big Bash.

Patterson's decision follows the appointment of Greg Shipperd as full-time coach after the state parted ways with Phil Jaques in November.

QUICK SINGLE Shipperd confirmed as new Blues head coach

"That was a disappointing finish to the season for Kurtis," Shipperd said.

"I have had contact with him today. We have identified some areas of his game and thinking.

"Losing the captaincy will allow him to concentrate on performing at his best. You can get consumed by captaincy and he gave it a terrific shot.

"It was team first and him second. We can flip that and get him back playing as good as he has ever been playing."

Shipperd said he was yet to decide who would take on the job, after he handed it to Moises Henriques in the final round of last season.

QUICK SINGLE Sams takes T20 route as Blues confirm contract list

The Blues coach is also keen to make other changes, with more games at the SCG.

NSW hosted Shield matches at Wollongong, Albury and Drummoyne last season, and have not played more than three games a season at the SCG since 2016-17.

The use of the SCG comes at a significant financial cost, while there are also challenges around venue availability.

Patterson scored a century in the Blues Shield fixture in Wollongong last season // Getty

The Blues also do have another home option in Cricket NSW's base at Silverwater also boasting a ground meeting ICC compliancy.

"I am a strong believer that we have a strong presence at the SCG and at Cricket Central," Shipperd said.

"It's so players can understand the conditions, the winds and the environment.

"It's an important part of being in a competitive system. You need to have your own benefits in your own state from time to time.

"That does have an impact, and you only need to be off in terms of finding the edge a few per cent, and it can have a difference in winning or losing matches."

NSW announced their contract list on Monday for 2023-24, with off-spinning allrounder Chris Green earning his first state deal and seamer Jackson Bird – who grew up on Sydney's Northern Beaches – returning to NSW after a decorated 12-year career with Tasmania.

Fast bowling allrounder Daniel Sams has opted to pursue playing opportunities on the global T20 circuit, rather than take up a full-time contract.

QUICK SINGLE Tigers legend Bird heads home to NSW

However, Shipperd said the door would never be shut for anyone with Sams's talent.

"Both groups arrived at a positive resolution," Shipperd said on Monday.

"When he's in the in the state, he will still be invited to train and come along and participate in our white-ball program.

"We've encouraged his involvement in our program going forward. If he fits us and we fit him, then he will be available for selection."