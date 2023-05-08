Marsh Sheffield Shield 2023-24

Patterson removed as NSW skipper to focus on batting

Former Test batter targets returning to top form with the Blues to appoint a new men's captain for next season

AAP & cricket.com.au

8 May 2023, 05:20 PM AEST

