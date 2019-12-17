Black Caps call up rookie Jamieson for Boxing Day

New Zealand have called up rookie quick Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson for the final two Domain Tests against Australia.

Jamieson, who is yet to play a match for New Zealand in any format, was brought into the squad by coach Gary Stead as Ferguson recovers from a calf injury,

Intriguingly, New Zealand did not opt to bring in another opening batsman as cover for Jeet Raval who is mired in a horror run of form.

The tall and lanky Auckland right-armer Jamieson sends the ball down at great height and has taken 72 first-class wickets at 27.93.

However, it is unlikely the 24-year-old will have a chance to earn a New Zealand debut, with Trent Boult set to be fit for Boxing Day at the MCG and Matt Henry also in the reserves.

"We've also been really encouraged by his progress in the New Zealand Cricket winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A," coach Gary Stead said.

"Standing at over two-metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers.

"It will be his first time in camp and we're looking forward to welcoming him into the Black Caps environment."

Jamieson will travel to join the New Zealand team on Wednesday after Ferguson flew home for a six-week layoff on Tuesday.

Left-handed opener Raval had a miserable Test in Perth, and has averaged 7.3 from his past nine Test innings.

The Black Caps lack other options at the top of the order, with back-up wicketkeeper Tom Blundell the only other option in the squad and a remote possibility to fill his spot as an opener.

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)