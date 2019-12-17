Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Black Caps call up rookie Jamieson for Boxing Day

Giant Auckland quick Kyle Jamieson flies the Tasman to join New Zealand with Lockie Ferguson sent home following calf injury

17 December 2019, 07:28 AM AEST

