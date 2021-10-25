ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Kumara, Das punished after World Cup spat

Tense exchange in tense T20 World Cup clash sees ICC fine Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das 25 and 15 per cent of their match fees respectively

cricket.com.au

25 October 2021, 09:04 PM AEST

