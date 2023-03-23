Morris admits cobwebs a factor in 'rusty' return

Morris out to refine run-up to stop no-ball issue

Lance Morris believes his mid-summer career change from 'The Wild Thing' to full-time net bowler for Australia's Test squad is partly to blame for the rash of no-balls that became a focal point on the Marsh Sheffield Shield final's opening day.

Playing his first match in any format for two months, having been plucked from the Shield competition to join the national set-up in December, followed by a campaign in India without earning a Test cap, Morris admits he was sorely short of a gallop when he took the ball after seven overs this morning.

At that stage, Victoria – having been sent into bat in the season decider – had made a comfortable start and moved to 0-25 with openers Marcus Harris and Ashley Chandrasinghe largely unfussed.

That changed when Morris had Harris caught in his second over, only for the decision to be annulled because it came from one of six front-foot no-balls for which he was called during the day, two of which would otherwise have yielded wickets.

"It certainly felt like it had been two months, that's for sure," Morris said at stumps with Victoria 8-194 after a slow-moving day in which Chandrasinghe set new benchmarks by finishing 46 not out from 266 deliveries faced despite benefiting from the other no-ball reprieve.

"A little bit of rust about, but it was nice to blow the cobwebs out and be back on the WACA.

"We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit there, probably on my part but overall we've had a pretty good day.

"When we weren't taking wickets the scoreboard wasn't moving, so we're in a pretty good spot.

"I've been working on a bit of technical stuff to do with run-ups so that's probably thrown me out a little bit but you've just got to find a way around it I guess.

"I've been trying to recruit umpires to make sure I've got it behind the line in the nets.

"But it's fine, I'll be looking to amend that tomorrow and hopefully get a couple of quick ones in the morning."

True to his growing reputation as Australia cricket's shock and awe weapon, Morris was deployed behind fellow seamers Joel Paris and Matt Kelly today with a licence to bowl fast and intimidate.

He achieved that aim in removing Harris (immediately after the no-ball incident) and Victoria wicketkeeper Sam Harper, but nothing the WA attack hurled at Chandrasinghe ruffled the zen-like opener.

The left-hander's at times glacial knock – he added just five runs to his personal tally between lunch and tea, and at one stage managed just three scoring shots amid a run of 74 dot balls – was even more remarkable considering he had been earmarked for omission from the starting XI.

It was only an untimely shoulder injury suffered by fellow opener Travis Dean during a fielding mishap at training on match eve that saw Victoria hurriedly reshape their batting plans.

And having snuck his way back in after appearing set to be squeezed out, Chandrasinghe produced one of the more extraordinary Shield final batting efforts to remain not out after a full day's play.

His innings is now the least productive by an opener in a Sheffield Shield final (minimum 100 deliveries faced), shutting out Bryce Street's 46 from 203 balls faced (a strike rate of 22.66) for Queensland in the 2020-21 decider at Allan Border Field.

But according to his skipper Peter Handscomb, it was also an innings of great maturity for a player in his maiden Shield season – whose debut innings of 119 not out off 333 balls earlier this summer was also the slowest Shield hundred in a decade – that has given Victoria hope of challenging for the title.

"We're still in a good position, I think," Handscomb said at day's end.

"We've seen the wicket's been tough to score on and credit to the WA bowlers, they really didn't give us much throughout the day.

"But for us to drag it out and get almost 200 today can still put us in a position, if we bowl well over the next few days, to really challenge in this game.

"For Ash to bat throughout the day in challenging conditions, and not go outside his bubble was very, very impressive.

"He should be proud of what he's done today.

"That's his strength, his mental ability to lock in, stay in his bubble all day and just play his game.

"For him not to get flustered and try and play a big shot is awesome, and he's got a big future ahead of him of he can keep that kind of mental strength going."

Handscomb's praise was echoed by Morris who, while claiming he expected Victoria to try and force the pace a little more than proved the case across day one, conceded Chandrasinghe's achievement was worthy given the match circumstance and WA's consistent bowling.

"He went out there with a game plan and he stuck to it, as much as we tried to get under his skin," Morris said of the Victoria opener.

"He's still there at the end of the day so I guess he's doing his part."

With last year's Shield final at the same venue decided by bonus points that are awarded during the first 100 overs of the game's first innings phase, WA will be buoyed ending day one with 0.8 points in their pockets while Victoria are yet to register any.

Should they hastily push past 200 on day two, the challengers have an opportunity to open their account and claim 0.01 of a point for every run they score beyond 200 in the remaining 10 eligible overs they have to face.

But Handscomb is of the view there is sufficient in the WACA pitch for both seam and spin bowlers across coming days to ensure an outright result looms, meaning the allocation of bonus points becomes little more than a curiosity.

"I don't think we worry too much about bonus points at this stage," Handscomb said, citing last week's seven-wicket win for his team at the WACA rather than the previous summer's Shield final as the relevant precedent.

"We just go out there and focus on trying to get ourselves into the best position possible to win this game.

"It's going to be up to us to get as many as we can tomorrow morning, and then bowl as well as we did last week."

The Marsh Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, as well as live streamed free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.