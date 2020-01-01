Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Langer's view now clear despite Sydney smoke

Powered by a productive batting line-up and star pace attack, Australia are lifting their focus towards the historic first final of the ICC's World Test Championship after the struggles of 12 months earlier

Andrew Ramsey in Sydney

1 January 2020, 03:47 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo