Sri Lankan legend Malinga retires from all cricket

The veteran fast bowler, who made his international debut in 2004, has bid farewell to the game at the age of 38

Reuters

15 September 2021, 06:56 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo