'Chuffed' Cheatle eager to make most of Aus A chance

Lauren Cheatle will embark on her first tour of the United Kingdom this June after stringing together a near full domestic summer without injury

Laura Jolly

16 April 2023, 11:51 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

