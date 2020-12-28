KFC BBL|10

Gregory quickly makes himself at home after quarantine

Two weeks in a hotel room did not stop English import Lewis Gregory immediately making an impact on the BBL

Adam Burnett at the Gabba

28 December 2020, 07:39 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

