Pakistan v England Tests - Men

Livingstone to debut as England take 'Bazball' to Pakistan

White-ball slogger Liam Livingstone to bat at No.8 in England's for Test in Pakistan for 17 years with Ben Duckett recalled as opener after seven-year absence

PA

30 November 2022, 09:52 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo