KFC BBL|10

Re-energised Livingstone hopes highlights keep rolling

Power-hitting opener Liam Livingstone used some of his own highlights to rediscover his best form to lead the Scorchers to the BBL|10 decider

Louis Cameron in Canberra

5 February 2021, 08:22 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo