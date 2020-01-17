Lindisfarne book National T20 Championships spot

Lindisfarne stamped their ticket to the National Premier T20 Championships later this year with a nail-biting two-wicket victory over Clarence at Blundstone Arena on Wednesday night.

The success marked the Lightning’s third Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 title as they advanced to the national tournament in March as Tasmania’s representative.

The National Premier T20 Championships will be staged in Adelaide in March and feature 10 club sides from around the country.

The winner of each state and territory's respective T20 competitions will qualify for the national event, with Victoria and New South Wales to each send two teams.

Young state batsman Mac Wright was awarded Player of the Match honours after his run-a-ball 45 helped Lindisfarne complete a successful run chase after.

The 21-year-old opener scored his first domestic one-day century for Tasmania in November and hit six boundaries as his team finished 8-147, passing Clarence’s total of 6-145 with five balls to spare.

Jarrod Freeman (20 off 11 balls), Sam Underhill (13 of 6) and Ant Marr (10 off 3) also made important contributions for the Lightning.

Earlier, the Roos got off to a solid start through Daniel Salpietro (39) and Harry Allanby (13) after they were sent in to bat, with the pair putting on 42.

Lawrence Neil-Smith (34 not out from 20) and Justin Galeotti (26 from 21) also worked hard in the middle order.

But some tight bowling from Freeman (1-17), Alex Bevilaqua (1-25) and Marr (1-26) slowed the flow of runs.

Lindisfarne are the fourth team to book their spot, alongside Sydney, Hawkesbury (both NSW) and Desert Blaze (NT Strike League).