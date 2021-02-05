Scoop Podcast: Sthalekar's path to greatness

Lisa Sthalekar has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame after an incredibly successful playing career that included four World Cup wins and two Belinda Clark Awards, followed by a post-playing career in the media that has seen her become one of the most recognisable figures in world cricket,

Born in India, Sthalekar was adopted by a couple from Michigan who eventually relocated to Sydney, which is where her love of cricket was born. Sthalekar would go on to play 185 games for Australia and was a stalwart of the NSW Breakers, taking them to fourteen WNCL titles.

Enjoy Lisa's reflections on the extraordinary experiences and lessons learned throughout her life in cricket.