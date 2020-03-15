Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Ferguson returns home after hotel room isolation

The New Zealand quick says he took an extra-cautious approach after noticing mild illness during New Zealand's loss to Australia at the SCG

Sam Gastin

15 March 2020, 06:14 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo