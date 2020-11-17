Ashes nemesis unlocks Penna power for Strikers

Strikers allrounder Madeline Penna credits her match-winning knock against Hobart to one of Australia's greatest Ashes rivals, who also happens to be one of her WBBL coaches.

Former England captain and run machine Charlotte Edwards is part of the coaching staff at the Strikers and has been helping Penna with her batting since the 20-year-old moved from the Melbourne Stars in the off-season.

While she's shown glimpses of what she can do so far this season without putting a big score on the board, Penna unleashed on the Hurricanes in her unbeaten innings of 56 from 33 balls in the comprehensive 64-run win.

Batting at No.7, Penna came to the crease at 5-65 in the 12th over and rotated the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking over as she and Tegan McPharlin began their rescue mission.

It wasn't until the 16th over when Penna hit the first of her eight boundaries – six fours and two sixes – but she saved the fireworks for the final over against Australia allrounder Nicola Carey.

Penna took Carey for 24 from the last six balls of the innings, an over that went 2,4,6,4,6,2, with those two sixes heaved over the leg-side.

Penna powers Carey for 24 runs from the final over

Her last six brought up her maiden WBBL half-century, which was also the first half-century scored by a No.7 in WBBL history.

Penna said she's been soaking up everything she can from Edwards, even though she was the thorn in the side of Australian teams for the best part of two decades.

"Lottie's a legend so I've taken in all of her advice," Penna said after play.

"(Edwards) has been a massive help to me. She's got such great experience, she's amazing."

When asked what the message has been from Edwards, Penna said it has not been a complicated instruction.

"Literally see ball, hit ball and play to my strengths," she said.

Penna hits highest score by a No.7 in WBBL history

"It's really simple and it allows me to do my job."

Penna is one of a number of exciting youngsters at the Strikers, including teenage speedster Darcie Brown.

Brown, 17, bowls with express pace, and while she may be wayward at times as she continues to hone her craft, it is must-watch viewing when she has the ball in her hand.

The way she castled New Zealand international Rachel Priest, a veteran of 162 matches for the White Ferns and twice the age of Brown, with a rapid outswinger was seriously impressive.

Penna is just glad Brown is on her team.

"I haven't faced her in nets yet, thank God," Penna said.

"But she's absolutely ripping them in so it's really good to see."

Today's win puts the Strikers, last year’s runners-up, back into the top four, with the hope of going one better than last year still a reality.

QUICK SINGLE Remember the name: Brown sizzles on WBBL debut

"We've been really consistent this tournament," she said.

"Hopefully we get a few more wins on the board and get into the top four.

"The girls seem to be up and at it all the time which is really exciting."