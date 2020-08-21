FOMO no more: Brown claims her spot in green and gold

What were once tears of ‘FOMO’ became tears of delight for Maitlan Brown shortly after she received the call from selectors this week letting her know she had been picked in her first Australian squad.

The 23-year-old pace bowler revealed on Friday she could not keep herself composed long enough to take in where, or when she would actually be required to report for national duties, such was her shock at being included in Australia’s 18-player squad to host New Zealand next month.

"I got the phone call from (national selector) Shawn Flegler and I couldn’t comprehend what was happening," Brown told reporters via teleconference.

"I asked him the question, ‘are you serious?’

"He was trying to tell me all the info, ‘this is when we’re going away, this is what’s going on’.

"And I said, ‘look, Flegs, please tell me you’re sending this in an email because I’m speechless right now and I can’t really think’."

Brown, still brimming with excitement 24 hours after that call, could not wipe the smile off her face during a refreshingly honest first media appearance as a newly minted Australian squad member.

Among the highlights was her recollection of the moment she told her boyfriend her news:

"I got off the phone and I screamed out … we had a really nice moment where we just hugged and burst out in tears," she said.

"I thought he was laughing at first, but he was actually bawling his eyes out.

"I’m just so bloody excited and I can’t wait to get up there."

When revealing her cricketing idol, with just a hint of embarrassment:

"To be honest, I have and still do look up to Pez which is a little embarrassing now as she’s a teammate."

And when asked what had gone through her mind months earlier, when she had watched her now-teammates celebrate winning the T20 World Cup on stage with Katy Perry at the MCG:

"If I’m honest, I had so much FOMO that I cried myself to sleep," she laughed.

"I just saw the girls up on stage with Katy Perry and I thought I want to be a part of that so badly.

"It’s awesome to know that, minus Katy Perry, I’m a part of such a brilliant squad with world-class players and it’s a brilliant honour."

FOMO no more, now Brown has made the squad // Getty

Joining that Australian squad has been no easy journey for Brown, however.

Displaying admirable perseverance and tenacity, she forged her own path to create a place for herself on the state cricket circuit.

Hailing from Wingham, in the central-north coast region of NSW, Brown came through the Breakers’ junior talent pathways before hitting a roadblock, unable to break into the star-studded senior New South Wales ranks.

Leading into the 2016-17 summer, the then-20-year-old did not hold a state contract and had just been informed she would not be part of that season’s NSW academy program.

Unsure of where to go next, Brown was handed a second chance thanks to friend and ACT spinner Angela Reakes, who convinced the Meteors coaches – who were looking for pace talent – to take a chance on Brown.

It resulted in a rookie contract and she ended up playing all six WNCL matches for the Meteors, which in turn caught the eye of the Melbourne Renegades in the Rebel Women’s Big Bash League.

Brown in action for the ACT // Getty

Twelve months later, Brown was playing for Australia A and considered one of the nation’s brightest young prospects, but the sheer volume of talent in the country has meant another three years of hard graft to reach this latest breakthrough.

"It’s pretty crazy looking back at how far I’ve come," Brown reflected.

"I was always really passionate about pursuing cricket and it was always a bit of a risk heading down to the ACT, because at the time they didn’t have any more contracts to give away and I was self-funding.

"I was happy I took that leap of faith and I was presented with some great opportunities that have led me to where I am today.

"The ACT have given me such a great opportunity, I’m grateful for that."

Brown is under no illusions when it comes to her next challenge: breaking into the Australia XI from an 18-player squad.

However, she is confident the work she has put in with new ACT coach Jono Dean and fast-bowling mentor Mick Delaney through the winter has sharpened her tactical skills, and if the opportunity comes, she will be ready.

"Mick has been brilliant," she said.

"He’s a bit of an aggro fast bowler, so it was pretty cool to get some tips from that perspective.

"We’ve been doing a lot more tactical work in training, which is good because I feel I’ve lacked in that area and now I feel a lot more confident."

Brown has become a key part of the Renegades' squad // Getty

Whether or not a maiden cap eventuates, Brown is determined to soak up every aspect of her first tour, be it on- or off-field, and with the next ODI World Cup pushed back to 2022, she can sense an opportunity.

"I guess (that delay) does work in my favour, I feel like I’ve almost conquered the hardest part which was pushing into the squad," she said.

"It definitely helps me with it being pushed back, hope I can prove myself and push even further."

While Brown is new to the Australian ranks, she is no stranger to many of her teammates.

She is one of four Melbourne Renegades in the squad, joining spin trio Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Molly Strano.

It is close friend and ‘business partner’ Wareham she is particularly looking forward to being reunited with after an extended separation due to COVID-19.

"I am stoked, especially to see Wolfie (Wareham), I’ve missed Wolfie so much," Brown gushed.

"During the isolation period we had a weekly zoom meeting with a couple of other girls, Tayla (Vlaeminck) and (Josie) Dooley, and every week we had a themed dress up.

"That was fun to see them virtually but I’m looking forward to meeting up with Wolfie."

The pair founded ‘BrownWolf Media’ during WBBL|04 – you can read more on their multi-media venture here – and already they are putting their heads together to see where their next adventure can take them.

"Wolfie and I are having a meeting tonight to discuss the future of Brownwolf media and where that could potentially go," she added.

"I just got a new camera actually so I’m hoping she can teach me the tricks."