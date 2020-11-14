Rebel WBBL|06

Perry inspires as Brown eyes positive outlook while sidelined

Melbourne Renegades young quick Maitlan Brown has leant on Ellyse Perry for advice as she recovers from hamstring surgery, staying on in the WBBL Village to lift her Renegades teammates

Laura Jolly in Sydney

14 November 2020, 04:36 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo