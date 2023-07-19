Views vary on whether rain will dictate tactics

Aussies put faith in allrounders, England promise all-out attack

Rather like the information peddled by the profusion of apps purporting to accurately forecast Manchester's miserable weather, the view from the rival Ashes camps ahead of the fourth Test presents a glaring contrast.

Depending on whose word you take, Old Trafford might be beset by wet weather on Friday morning and/or all-day Saturday and/or/perhaps until lunchtime Sunday.

England skipper Ben Stokes, who knows a bit about northern climes having grown up in Cumbria on the cusp of the Lake District 200km up the M6 from Manchester, believes the match could be so compromised by rain his team might play even more aggressively to try and force a win.

"Maybe with the weather that's predicted it might bring a bit more out of us again, knowing we might have to push the game on even more than we normally do," said Stokes who, with England trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, must find a way of forcing a win.

"But we'll just have to wait and see."

When his Australia captaincy counterpart Pat Cummins fronted a media conference an hour later, he was at pains to repeatedly express his deep-seated misgivings about British forecasting to the point he foresees a match that will yield a result regardless of prevailing conditions.

"Don't really trust the forecast, I think we're going to get a full game in," Cummins said, steadfastly reiterating that Australia were hellbent on victory despite needing only a draw – rain-riddled or otherwise – to retain the Ashes.

Given it was a numbing 13C and relentlessly drizzling at Old Trafford as Cummins spoke – several degrees colder and barely as bright as concurrent conditions in his home city of Sydney, where it was mid-winter and hours after sunset – his view seems decidedly more sanguine than Stokes's.

And to a large degree, that dichotomy is reflective of circumstances.

Pat Cummins chats with Australia coach Andrew McDonald at Old Trafford // Getty

Cummins is acutely aware of the danger that lurks in thinking the fourth Test will be so ravaged by rain that his team merely needs to hang in between the expected delays and ensure they don't lose, to reclaim the urn.

"Any player is at their best when they're trying to win a game and compete," Cummins said today when asked if maintaining a positive mindset could prove a challenge when 'no-result' also delivers his team a significant prize.

"It's one of things you just can't think about too much.

"Forecasts aren't necessarily that accurate, things change quickly.

"You go out to win and if there's a big shift in conditions and we need to change the way we think about it, then we do.

"But it's way too early to start thinking about that."

While the fact Australia dispensed with off-spinner Todd Murphy and recalled all-rounder Cameron Green could be interpreted as a defensive ploy to further deepen the batting, it might also provide tacit recognition that an abbreviated game and damp outfield offers minimal opportunities for a spinner.

It also means England's batters, if they are to slip their already high-octane 'Bazball' approach into overdrive, will need to target one or many of Australia's roster of tall seamers if they are to lift their scoring output beyond the 4.5 runs per over they've managed across three Tests to date.

As Stokes noted today, the reason Australia won the first two Tests was because they grasped the decisive moments at both Edgbaston and Lord's while his team were able to seize those chances at key times at Headingley.

"The first three games came down to which team won the most crucial moments of the game, and they've been towards the back end of the Test matches," he said.

Even allowing for the wild fluctuation in forecasts for Manchester over the next five days, consensus shows significant rainfall on Saturday (day four) and early Sunday (day five) which means the "back end" when those pivotal moments have recently resided might disappear into a puddle.

That should ensure, if Stokes's cryptic commitment to increased aggression comes to fruition, England's blazing attack will come sooner rather than later once the Test starts later today.

"I hope so, it will be fun," Cummins said when asked if he was prepared for even less conventional tactics from an opponent that happily claims to have re-invented the Test game.

"Prepared for anything really.

"We've already seen a lot of different things from both teams this series so I'm sure this one will be another cracker with some random stuff thrown up."

If England are looking for precedent to apply as a blueprint, they have one from their only previous Test at Old Trafford under the 'Bazball regime'.

That was against South Africa last August where the Proteas batted first and were knocked over for 151 in barely two sessions, with England racing to 3-111 off 28 overs by stumps on day one.

They then pushed on to reach 415 before declaring late on day two, with England's four-pronged seam attack (James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Stokes) duly dismissing South Africa for 179 to complete an innings win inside three days.

The difference Stokes sees between the upcoming Ashes Test and last year's triumph is that outcome came later in a hot summer when the Old Trafford outfield lent itself to greater wear and tear on the ball, which made reverse swing a factor on the final day.

But he also acknowledges a switch in personnel – with Robinson omitted, and genuine speedster Mark Wood into the starting line-up for this Test – means England can be just as attacking in vastly different conditions.

"Having pace is a massive advantage for any team," Stokes said of his strike weapon who ripped through Australia's first innings at Headingley to claim 5-34 on the way to earning player-of-the-match honours in his first Test appearance in a year.

"The way I used Woody in the first innings is something I’ll look to do again.

"I had to use him a bit differently because we obviously lost Robbo (Robinson, to a back spasm) last week and I had to bowl him (Wood) a bit more than I would have liked.

"It would be nice to use Woody in short, sharp bursts like I initially planned to at Headingley."

Australia's decision to enter a Test without a specialist spinner for the first time since they defeated India at the WACA Ground in January 2012 suggests they are similarly expectant that seamers Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh and Green can do the job.

However, if conditions or a lagging over rate dictates, Cummins is confident part-time off-spinner Travis Head can assume the role of a front-liner as was the case against Sri Lanka at Galle last year where he cleaned up to snare 4-10 from less than three overs.

"Even when he started his career with Australia, he was basically the frontline spinner in ODI cricket and bowled 10 overs (in a game) quite a bit," Cummins said of his auxiliary spinner.

"And I think he's got better and better.

"When Nath's (Nathan Lyon) played he obviously hasn't had to bowl much, but he's still provided something a little bit different to Nath so we have used him a little bit.

"I think he defends himself well, uses a bit of drift as much as spin and he's quite clever so lots of confidence in his bowling.

"And he's got Smithy (Steve Smith) and Marny (Marnus Labuschagne) there who can bowl some leggies too."

Having acknowledged it was his seamers rather than spin that delivered last year's victory inside three days – a result he would dearly love to replicate before the coming weekend – Stokes also suggested spin was an essential option at Old Trafford.

On that score, England can claim a point of difference with spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali offering that specialist skill even if – by his own admission - his credentials as a number three batter are decidedly more modest.

But regardless of which weather service proves most credible, the simple truth that hangs more heavily over Old Trafford than Manchester's omnipresent cloud is that England's series depends on them claiming a win while Australia live to fight on at The Oval next week no matter the result here.

"Australia, I don't know if they'll be thinking like that," Stokes said in response to questions about who takes momentum into the fourth match of an already compelling series.

"They know they don't have to win this, a draw is good enough for them."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood