Shield rival praises 'complete' Harris as Ashes loom

Harris goes large with timely Shield ton

Incumbent Test opener Marcus Harris is primed for the Ashes after taking his game to another level and starting this season with a century, according to veteran paceman Trent Copeland.

Harris (137) and Peter Handscomb (115) boosted their cases for Ashes selection on a windswept third day of Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with NSW in Sydney.

Will Pucovski looms as the frontrunner to open alongside David Warner when the Vodafone Ashes start in Brisbane on December 8, provided he is able to recover from a 10th concussion.

Usman Khawaja already has two hundreds from four Shield knocks this season, plus a stack of experience gleaned from 44 Tests, making him one of the leading contenders for a call-up as well.

But Harris, forced to wait seven weeks to enter the race for spots in Australia's Test squad because of border closures, has underlined why he should also be in the mix.

Harris spent seven and a half hours at the crease as he completed his 19th first-class ton after a productive winter stint with Leicestershire that featured 655 red-ball runs at 54.6.

Former Test seamer Copeland, who toiled for 17 overs during Victoria's second dig, highlighted Harris' improvement since first donning the Baggy Green in 2018.

"He used to be really off-side dominant, probably to his detriment when he first started playing Test cricket," Copeland said.

"He's very much scoring 360 degrees now. He looks a complete player. He had a big, big off-season in the UK. I know all my ex-county mates said he was churning them out over there.

"He looks primed if there's a position at the top of the order for Australia."

Chances on 63 and 66, offered in the shadows of lunch, were the only blemishes in an otherwise composed knock from the left-hander.

Harris, who ended a 32-minute stint in the nervous 90s during the final over before tea, said he learned long time ago to not worry about Test selection, nor the form of rivals like Khawaja.

"If you look too far ahead with that stuff, you can get yourself into a bit of trouble," Harris said.

"I feel like I've got a good body of work under my belt over the last four or five years and then going to England, I had a good season.

"It was hard work (today), I'm not sure I've had to bat that long for a hundred since probably my first hundred."

Harris added that facing the swinging Dukes balls in England this year - and playing a lot of cricket - helped him improve.

"Maybe a few little tweaks, but it's probably just more spending time in the middle and playing through the winter," he said.

"You can have a good season at home but then you don't play for six months. You can lose momentum.

"I changed my game a little bit last season, so I've just continued on with that ... it was good to play against the moving ball a lot (in the UK) and find some different ways to play."

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium