Harris open to demotion with eye on Ashes return

Fuelled by missteps in his maiden Test campaign in England two years ago, Marcus Harris says he is open to batting in the middle order as he aims to cement a spot for Australia's Ashes rematch this summer.

Harris has been an opening batter for almost the entirety of his decade-long first-class career but a shift down to No.3 for county side Leicestershire last month paid immediate dividends.

Having taken on the new ball in his debut for the club, the 28-year-old put his hand up to drop down a spot when regular opener Sam Evans returned from a concussion.

Following scores of 62 and 23, Harris compiled his maiden county ton, from first drop, against 2018 champions Surrey earlier this month.

"I said to Paul Nixon (the former England wicketkeeper), our coach, 'Mate, if you want him to open the batting, I'm more than happy to bat three, I'm not fussed'," Harris told cricket.com.au.

"It's actually good if you bowl teams out towards the end of a session, you don't have to exactly sprint off and get the pads on like you would if you open the batting.

"As I've gotten older, I don't really worry about what position I bat in now – I'm happy to bat anywhere."

That willingness could open some doors for Harris, an incumbent from Australia's most recent Test against India but who will be competing with Victorian teammate Will Pucovski to partner David Warner next summer.

With Matthew Wade's Test future under a cloud after he was left out for the ultimately cancelled South Africa tour, the number five spot could also be an option if Harris continues his strong form.

The left-hander will face a testing examination on Wednesday (from 8pm Australian eastern time) when Leicestershire travel to Southampton to face Hampshire, whose opening bowlers are Mohammad Abbas and Kyle Abbott.

Between them, the pair have taken 123 Test wickets at 22.78 from 34 games.

"In Australia you can stand and hit through the line whereas you can't really do that over here," said Harris. "The wickets are a bit slower, the ball moves a bit more. It's a good challenge.

"The Dukes ball is always moving and swinging, so it is a challenge batting for a long time.

"In the same breath the wickets aren't quite as quick so if you can get in as a batter and some of the grounds have quite short boundaries, it can be fill-your-boots time."

Harris knows just how challenging English pitches can be.

His first taste of top-level cricket in the United Kingdom came in the 2019 Ashes, when Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer devastated Australia's top-order – particularly their left-handers – with clever seam bowling.

It left Harris, who averaged 9.66 in the final three Tests of the series after replacing Cameron Bancroft as Warner's opening partner, wishing he had been more familiar with the conditions.

"By the end of that Ashes series, I didn't go quite as well as I wanted to go and sort of hoped that I had (previously) played county cricket," he said.

"In the position I'm in where I've been in and out of the Test side, having the opportunity to play all year round is going to be very beneficial to me.

"Playing in conditions over here is going to be different and challenging but good for my game, so I knew I had to take up the opportunity if it arose.

"I know if I can have a good county season and start the season well back home, I can at least put myself in a position to be spoken about being around the Test squad when that happens."

Harris worked closely with Victoria coach Chris Rogers and Australia assistant Andrew McDonald on his technique to counter right-arm bowlers targeting him from around the wicket last summer, to the point where he "overcorrected too much".

"I had to bring myself back around a bit to avoid some dismissals from when bowlers were over the wicket, for example getting caught on the leg side which comes from being a bit too closed off," explained Harris, who was out in that fashion in his first innings of his Test return in January.

"It's not just me – bowlers now come around the wicket straightaway to every left-hander. I worked really hard on that after that Ashes series where Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer bowled really well to left-handers in that series.

"But It's almost come back the other way now where they're coming back over the wicket a fair bit.

"It's just about adjusting. I had some good conversations with Andrew McDonald about being able to adapt and that when you're trying to eliminate one mode of dismissal it can bring in another one."