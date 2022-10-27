Harris frees his mind to strike rich vein of form

Harris goes large in Launceston with unbeaten 142

For the first time in about five summers the mind of Marcus Harris is clear.

There's no speculation or discussion about if and where he should be playing.

Once the initial disappointment at losing his Test spot subsided, the sensational form of Usman Khawaja since has meant that Harris can go about his business out of the spotlight and with relative anonymity.

Three hundreds in England for Gloucestershire during the Aussie winter and another two to start the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup season (along with an 85) would usually have speculation buzzing about a Test opportunity.

While he is undoubtedly still front of mind for chair George Bailey and his national selection panel, which is evident by his inclusion on the Australia A tour of Sri Lanka in June, the recent success of the Test side has ensured relatively stability in the batting line-up.

The left-hander revealed to cricket.com.au following his 111 against Western Australia at Junction Oval last week that since being dropped for the fifth Ashes Test in January it had freed his mind to just go out and bat.

"I haven't had to worry about all the other stuff," said Harris, who today also confirmed a return to the Melbourne Renegades for KFC BBL|12.

"There's blokes there that have done well and have earned their spot so there's not conjecture or anything around people's position.

"So it's just been enjoyable not to have that constant talk around who's doing this and who's doing that.

"I've been home (from England) for four or five weeks now and it's been really good trying to win games and have fun with the boys, so long may that continue."

But as long as he keeps scoring runs, the question of higher honours will remain.

"It's not in the front of my mind at the moment," the 30-year-old said.

"Personally, I'm not really putting any limitations on myself or any expectations to get picked in anything.

"(I'll) just try and perform for whoever I'm playing for, whether that's Victoria or Gloucester or the Renegades and if the opportunity comes, hopefully I'm ready to go and take it."

After missing the past two Big Bash seasons as part of the Test squad bubble, Harris, who fills the 17th of 18 spots on the Marvel Stadium-based club's list, will be eyeing that opportunity with the Renegades this December to add to his impressive white-ball form of late (317 runs at 105 in his past five Marsh Cup matches).

"While I haven't been able to play BBL over the last couple of seasons, I've followed the team closely and I really want to be part of a successful season with this group," Harris said. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of our Renegades fans again and trying to win our second BBL championship."

But despite his struggles to emulate his domestic form at international level, Harris has learnt throughout that experience not to "chase his outs".

"If you get out a certain way it doesn't mean you need to change your technique," he said.

"In the last little bit I've (gone) away from run targets and hundred targets and rather just tried to work on how I feel mentally and how I feel as a person and how that can help me achieve things as a cricketer.

"Sometimes you can get so caught up in a goal and a target and if some things don't go your way it tends to drag you down.

"So I know what I want to do and where I want to be, I just try to put one foot in front of the other as the season goes on and just try and stay in the right mind frame as long as I can."

Harris was certainly in the right frame of mind yesterday, smashing an unbeaten 142 – a career-best List A score – to lead Victoria to victory over Tasmania in the Marsh Cup.

It was his second century in a week following his Shield knock against WA and he'll get another chance to add to his impressive run-scoring summer when Victoria takes on Tasmania again in the Sheffield Shield at Blundstone Arena starting Saturday.

Melbourne Renegades BBL|12 squad (so far): Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Ruwantha Kellapotha (Sri Lanka), Liam Livingstone (England), Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Jon Wells