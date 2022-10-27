Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Harris frees his mind to strike rich vein of form

Out of the national spotlight with no opening in the Test XI, Marcus Harris has shed worries about selection and found the runs have flowed

Jack Paynter

27 October 2022, 03:35 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo