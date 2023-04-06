Harris heads the pack as Aussies eye future openers

'An eye to the future': Bailey details contract choices

Marcus Harris' return to Australia's national contract list today was with "an eye to the future" with selection chief George Bailey hinting at a future as Australia's long-term Test opener.

Harris, who last played a Test in January 2022, spent last summer as the spare batter with the Australian Test squad before being overlooked in favour of Matthew Renshaw for the SCG Test, and was then left out of the squad that toured India.

However, with Tests in England and New Zealand to come in the next 12 months as well as home series against Pakistan and West Indies next summer, Bailey indicated Harris was their preferred option.

"Looking ahead, back in England, another home summer and then some Tests in New Zealand, we certainly rate Harry's ability in those conditions," Bailey told reporters today.

"Really good, strong record in England as well.

"Certainly one of our criteria when we're doing the contracts is past performance, but certainly another one is an eye to the future as well.

"So that perhaps gives an indication of where we hold Harry."

Harris, who is turning out for Gloucestershire in the County Championship's second division this winter ahead of what seems a likely Ashes squad selection, has an impressive appetite for runs in the UK at the domestic level: of his six Championship tons, four have been scores of more than 125.

In 17 matches, he averages 47.62, with those six tons split between three in 2021 for Leicestershire and another three last season with Gloucestershire.

However, he endured a torrid time on the 2019 Ashes tour, when he averaged 9.66 in his three Tests and put down a crucial catch opportunity off Ben Stokes in the famous Headingley Test.

That horror season however gave rise to a technique tweak that has seen him since become one of the most consistent performers at the domestic level.

Harris has averaged 46.23 in the Sheffield Shield since that last Ashes tour, with five centuries.

The 30-year-old Victorian earned the spot on the 24-player list of men's contracts ahead of rival batters Renshaw, Cameron Bancroft and Peter Handscomb, whom Bailey acknowledged as "clearly part of the top bracket of domestic performers".

"Matt and Pete had opportunities in India in the subcontinent where we think both of them have good skillsets for those conditions," Bailey added today.

"And I agree with what (WA coach) Adam Voges said post the (Sheffield Shield) final that he thinks Cam Bancroft is batting as well as he's ever seen. We'd agree with that as a panel as well.

"So really excited by the form that he's in, and really glad that he's over in England playing, that's fantastic.

"I think Matt Renshaw was putting a really compelling case at the top of the order early on in the year for Queensland, and then by virtue of being away in India, didn't get much of an opportunity in the back-half of the year."

Renshaw this week scored a century for Australia A in New Zealand on a tour designed to mimic UK conditions, including the use of the Dukes ball.

While Harris has taken pole spot, Bailey knows Australia may soon need two new openers with incumbents Usman Khawaja and David Warner both turning 37 before the year is out.

"Not being rude towards Usman or Davey, but there's no doubt those two are closer to the end than the start of their careers, so we're going to need some depth," Bailey said.

"We're going to need all three of those guys (Bancroft, Handscomb, Renshaw) performing really, really well for us.

"And hopefully they make our decisions incredibly challenging over the next little while."

Meanwhile, former Test opener Will Pucovski is also heading to the UK to play cricket this winter, albeit at a level below the County Championship.

Pucovski has signed up for a stint with Weybridge Cricket Club, one of 10 teams who play in the Surrey Championship, one of a number of leagues that form the top tier of club cricket in England.

"I'll be over there in a month or two, which will be good," Pucovkski told News Corp after playing in Melbourne's Victorian Premier Cricket title win.

"Just looking for some continuity. It's been a bit of a stop-and-start couple of years.

"I've absolutely loved being back here playing for Melbourne and getting things on track. So, yeah, getting a bit of continuity and then hitting the ground running next year."

Bailey said selectors would announce a squad for the World Test Championship final and first two Ashes Tests in the coming weeks.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval