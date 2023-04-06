Men's Ashes 2023

Harris heads the pack as Aussies eye future openers

George Bailey details why selectors have put their faith in Marcus Harris as the next batter in for the Ashes, with a trio of domestic performers hot on his heels

Dave Middleton

6 April 2023, 04:05 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

